How to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Alabama Crimson Tide face the #5 Kentucky Wildcats from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Preview: Mintz leads No. 5 Kentucky against Alabama after 21-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-8, 4-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide after Davion Mintz scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 77-70 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 on their home court. Alabama is second in the SEC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 7.3.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.0 assists. Sahvir Wheeler paces the Wildcats with 6.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Wheeler is averaging 10 points and 6.7 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 10.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.