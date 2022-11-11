 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Liberty vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #20 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Liberty Flames. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames

The Alabama vs. Liberty game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. For some of these services, you will need log-in to the ESPN App with your TV Everywhere credentials to access SEC Network+.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Liberty on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Liberty game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Liberty on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Liberty game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Liberty on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Liberty game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Liberty on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Liberty game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Liberty on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Liberty game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Preview: Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Flames shot 47.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.