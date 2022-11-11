How to Watch Liberty vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #20 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Liberty Flames. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Preview: Liberty Flames to square off against the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road

Liberty Flames (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Liberty Flames.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Flames shot 47.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.