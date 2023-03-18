How to Watch Maryland vs. Alabama NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 18, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #21 Maryland Terrapins from Legacy Arena at BJCC. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Alabama vs. Maryland game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Maryland game on TBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Maryland game on TBS with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Maryland game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Alabama vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Maryland game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Maryland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Maryland vs. Alabama Game Preview: Alabama and Maryland play in second round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Maryland Terrapins (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 16-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 16-2 against SEC opponents, with a 14-3 record in non-conference play. Alabama is 26-5 against opponents over .500.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Maryland scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Noah Clowney is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Julian Reese is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.