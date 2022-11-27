How to Watch North Carolina vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Alabama vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with streaming services including Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. North Carolina game.

North Carolina vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 46.5 boards. Brandon Miller paces the Crimson Tide with 9.2 rebounds.

The Tar Heels have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Alabama.

Caleb Love is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds for North Carolina.