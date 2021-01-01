How to Watch 2021 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Notre Dame CFP Game Live For Free on Without Cable

On Friday, January 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Rose Bowl has shifted from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, for the first Rose Bowl outside of California since WWII. The winner of the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game will face the winner of Ohio State vs. Clemson.

The Rose Bowl will be played between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 1, 2021. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Notre Dame has had just one loss this season, against Clemson in the ACC Championship game. They have a strong ground game with Kyren Williams who rushed over 1,000 yards this season. QB Ian Book will look for his top target Javon McKinley who had nearly 700 yards and 3 TDs this season.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide has scored over 50 points in their las three games. At QB Mac Jones threw 32 TD passes with Devonta Smith as his top target with 17 TDs of his own. Najee Harris is one of the best runners in college football with 24 TDs from the backfield this season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options