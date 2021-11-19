 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

The Alabama vs. Oakland game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Oakland game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Oakland game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Oakland game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Oakland game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Oakland game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Oakland game.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Oakland on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Oakland game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $84.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 14 Bama takes on Oakland

Oakland (2-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (3-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts Oakland in an early season matchup. Oakland blew out Toledo by 21 on Wednesday. Alabama is coming off a 73-68 win over South Alabama on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alabama’s Keon Ellis has averaged 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jaden Shackelford has put up 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jamal Cain has averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jalen Moore has put up 12.3 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has scored 90 points per game and allowed 73.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 90 points per game.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.