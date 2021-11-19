How to Watch Oakland vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

The Alabama vs. Oakland game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Oakland vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 14 Bama takes on Oakland

Oakland (2-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (3-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts Oakland in an early season matchup. Oakland blew out Toledo by 21 on Wednesday. Alabama is coming off a 73-68 win over South Alabama on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alabama’s Keon Ellis has averaged 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jaden Shackelford has put up 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jamal Cain has averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jalen Moore has put up 12.3 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has scored 90 points per game and allowed 73.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 90 points per game.