How to Stream 2021 CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State Live For Free Without Cable

On Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

While the main telecast will air on ESPN, the network is giving the College Football Playoff National Championship the Megacast treatment.

On ESPN, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their seventh CFP National Championship together with reporters Maria Taylor (Ohio State) and Allison Williams (Alabama) on the sidelines.

On ESPN2, NFL Live crew of Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes will be joined by NFL Draft expert Todd McShay to bring their wit to the game.

Film Room with former BCS Champion head coach Gene Chizik, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze and North Carolina A&T’s Sam Washington will be available on ESPNEWS.

SkyCast with Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. will give commentary with a overhead Skycam viewing option throughout the game.

Hometown Radio will mix the local radio broadcast of each team synced with ESPN’s video feed. The Alabama feed will be on SEC Network, while the Ohio Sate feed will be on the ESPN App.

There will also be a number of additional feeds on the ESPN App including Refcast with John Parry (former NFL referee) and Matt Austin (former SEC referee), along with Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and ESPN commentator Jason Benetti to break down the game. They also have an All-22 feed, Command Center, DataCenter and High SkyCam.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. You will be able to access the ESPN App feeds by using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Alabama/Ohio State Game Preview

The 2020-21 college football season is down to its final game, as Ohio State meets Alabama on Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami to determine the national championship. Alabama is back in the national championship game for the eighth time since 2009.

Quarterback Justin Fields is the center of the Ohio State offense, throwing six touchdowns in the CFP Semi-Final. Olave and Wilson are his two biggest offensive weapons.

For Alabama, QB Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith is a powerful offensive trio which will keep the Buckeyes defense hands full.