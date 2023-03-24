How to Watch San Diego State vs. Alabama March Madness Game Live Online on March 24 for Free

The No. 1 overall seed Alabama Crimson Tide will be back on the floor on Friday, March 24 as they take on the No. 5-seeded San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. San Diego State Aztecs

The Sweet Sixteen matchup will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a subscription to Sling and is by far the cheapest monthly subscription cost. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Here’s what makes each of these unique, including one that offers a free trial for you to watch Alabama and San Diego State.

Can you stream Alabama vs. San Diego State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes you can! And not only that, but it is also the only streamer that will allow you to watch the game with a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan, which includes a slew of other sports channels, including CBS which has the Final Four and Championship games for this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. So if you feel like your team will make it that far or you just want to watch all the games on both TBS and CBS this weekend, this is the best streaming option for you.

Can you stream Alabama vs. San Diego State on Sling TV?

You most certainly can. In fact, Sling is The Streamable’s Budget Pick for this game on TBS thanks to a limited-time deal that allows you save 50% off of your first month's bill - meaning that you get a full month of streaming for only $20. Unlike DIRECTV, Sling does not carry CBS and therefore doesn’t provide every single game of the tournament, including the Final Four and Championship game. But if all you care about is this Sweet 16 round or want to hold off on using the free trial until the last five games of the tournament, this is the service we recommend.

Can you stream Alabama vs. San Diego State on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is a great option to catch the game between the Crimson Tide and Aztecs on TBS because of the extra benefits that subscribers receive. While the live streamer doesn’t offer a free trial or first-month discount, every subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. So if you are already paying for ESPN+ or Disney+ separately, you actually would be saving money if you added a subscription to Hulu Live TV. That way, you’d see all of March Madness and have access to more than 70 top channels.

Can you stream Alabama vs. San Diego State on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is the last on our list of options for this game, but you can still stream it with the service nonetheless. The low ranking is because YouTube TV does not offer the additional discounts and perks that its competitors do, making it the most expensive way to watch this Sweet Sixteen matchup. But if you watch a lot of local sports or want unlimited DVR storage, YouTube TV is a good option for those.

Can you stream Alabama vs. San Diego State on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. San Diego State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

San Diego State vs. Alabama Game Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide take on the San Diego State Aztecs in Sweet 16

San Diego State Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 16-2 against SEC teams, with a 15-3 record in non-conference play. Alabama has a 27-5 record against teams over .500.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 15-3. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Keshad Johnson averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Lamont Butler is averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.