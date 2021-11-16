How to Watch South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide face the South Alabama Jaguars from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Alabama Jaguars

The Alabama vs. South Alabama game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

At $64.99 a month after a 7-Day Day Free Trial, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best options for streamers. You can also stream it with Sling TV, fuboTV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Alabama game on SEC Network+. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Alabama game on SEC Network+. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Alabama game on SEC Network+. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Alabama game on SEC Network+. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Alabama game on SEC Network+. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. South Alabama game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. South Alabama game.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 14 Bama battles S. Alabama

South Alabama (1-1) vs. No. 14 Alabama (2-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts South Alabama in an early season matchup. South Alabama fell 64-58 at Wichita State on Saturday. Alabama remains No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State last week.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javon Franklin, Jay Jay Chandler, Charles Manning Jr. and Kayo Goncalves have collectively accounted for 64 percent all Jaguars scoring this season.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Jaden Shackelford has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: South Alabama has held opposing teams to 31.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.