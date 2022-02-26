How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #24 Alabama Crimson Tide face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Alabama vs. South Carolina game will be streaming on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Preview: South Carolina takes on No. 24 Alabama following Couisnard's 22-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide after Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 66-56 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-2 in home games. Alabama is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks are 8-7 against conference opponents. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC with 13.9 assists per game led by Couisnard averaging 2.9.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Ellis is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Couisnard is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Erik Stevenson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.