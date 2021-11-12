How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The Alabama vs. South Dakota State game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Click here to sign-up for a Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game.

Can you stream Alabama vs. South Dakota State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. South Dakota State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

South Dakota State vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 14 Bama faces SD State

South Dakota State (1-0) vs. No. 14 Alabama (1-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts South Dakota State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. South Dakota State went 3-2 against teams outside its conference, while Alabama went 7-5 in such games.