How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a SEC market, you will need their Extra Add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener

Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea’s first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt’s passing game, led by freshman quarterback AJ Swann, against Alabama’s secondary. The Tide defense ranks eighth nationally allowing only 146.7 yards passing. Led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and safety Jordan Battle, Alabama hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown through three games. Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe failed to reach 100 passing yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: Swann. He became only the second SEC true freshman to throw for at least four touchdowns in their first career start. He also became only the third Vanderbilt quarterback to throw for at least 250 yards and four TDs on the road since 1996. Swann leads the SEC in passing efficiency at 188.6, putting him second among freshman quarterbacks in the Bowl Subdivision.

Alabama: WR Traeshon Holden. He didn’t get as much attention in the offseason as other Alabama receivers, but Holden has been Bryce Young’s most reliable target at the position. He leads the team with 169 yards and three touchdowns. His 12 catches trails only tailback Jahmyr Gibbs on the team.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first meeting between the two teams since a 59-0 Alabama win in 2017. The Commodores are playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. … The Tide are 14-1 in SEC home openers under Nick Saban with an average margin of 21 points a game. … Vanderbilt is 2-0 on the road this season and is one of only five FBS teams with two road wins already. … Vanderbilt has scored on all 17 trips inside the opponent’s 20 and ranks fifth in the FBS for conversion percentage with 15 TDs.