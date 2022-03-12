How to Watch SWAC Championship: Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Alcorn State Braves face the Texas Southern Tigers from Bartow Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Preview: Alcorn State Braves play the Texas Southern Tigers in SWAC Championship

Texas Southern Tigers (17-12, 13-5 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (17-15, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers meet in the SWAC Championship.

The Braves are 6-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 13-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brison Gresham averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Braves won 75-72 in the last matchup on March 1. Darius Agnew led the Braves with 12 points, and Bryson Etienne led the Tigers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Agnew is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

John Walker III is averaging 9.4 points for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.