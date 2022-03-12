 Skip to Content
How to Watch SWAC Championship: Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Alcorn State Braves face the Texas Southern Tigers from Bartow Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Alcorn State Braves vs. Texas Southern Tigers

The Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on ESPN+?

You can watch the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern game.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Preview: Alcorn State Braves play the Texas Southern Tigers in SWAC Championship

Texas Southern Tigers (17-12, 13-5 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (17-15, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers meet in the SWAC Championship.

The Braves are 6-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 13-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brison Gresham averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Braves won 75-72 in the last matchup on March 1. Darius Agnew led the Braves with 12 points, and Bryson Etienne led the Tigers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Agnew is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

John Walker III is averaging 9.4 points for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

