The CW All American: Homecoming

How to Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new “All American” spin-off is making its first appearance on The CW. “All American: Homecoming” season one kicks off on President’s Day. Don’t miss the “All American: Homecoming” season one premiere live on Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Premiere

About ‘All American: Homecoming’

In the first trailer for “All American: Homecoming,” Simone (Geffri Maya) is seen settling in at Brighton University and getting a taste of college life, including a couple of parties. Things appear to be heating up between Simone and her friend, Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith). The two athletes navigate the sports scene at their university while taking on the everyday challenges of being young adults.

Another major part of “All American: Homecoming” is Damon’s and Simone’s experiences at an HBCU and the impact of HBCUs, in general.

“All American” fans first got a peek at the new spin-off during a pilot episode during season three of the main show. The series is finally ready to make its own debut with a fresh story. Other faces joining the cast are Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, Kelly Jenrette, and Camille Hyde.

All American: Homecoming

February 21, 2022

Follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports.

How to Stream ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “All American: Homecoming” season one premiere live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
The CW---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

