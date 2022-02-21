How to Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

A new “All American” spin-off is making its first appearance on The CW. “All American: Homecoming” season one kicks off on President’s Day. Don’t miss the “All American: Homecoming” season one premiere live on Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Premiere

When: Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m.

TV: The CW

About ‘All American: Homecoming’

In the first trailer for “All American: Homecoming,” Simone (Geffri Maya) is seen settling in at Brighton University and getting a taste of college life, including a couple of parties. Things appear to be heating up between Simone and her friend, Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith). The two athletes navigate the sports scene at their university while taking on the everyday challenges of being young adults.

Another major part of “All American: Homecoming” is Damon’s and Simone’s experiences at an HBCU and the impact of HBCUs, in general.

“All American” fans first got a peek at the new spin-off during a pilot episode during season three of the main show. The series is finally ready to make its own debut with a fresh story. Other faces joining the cast are Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, Kelly Jenrette, and Camille Hyde.

How to Stream ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

