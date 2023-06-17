How to Watch ‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere Live Online Without Cable

All Elite Wrestling is ready to bring the action to Saturday night with “AEW: Collision,” the company’s second tentpole show. The main event features former AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returning to action, teaming with FTR to take on longtime rival Samoa Joe, who will team up with Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White and Juice Robinson. We’ll also see TNT Champion Wardlow take on Luchasaurus in a title fight, as well as the return of Andrade El Idolo when he takes on the House Of Black’s Buddy Matthews. “AEW: Collision” premieres this Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT . You can watch All Elite Wrestling: Collision: Season 1 and TNT with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV ..

About ‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere

The All Elite Wrestling roster has outgrown just one (and a half) nights, and now the company is set to launch a second tentpole show called “Collision” that will act as the “SmackDown” for the company. This show will be led by many familiar faces, some of which we haven’t seen in a while, such as CM Punk, Andrade El Idolo, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more. “Collision” will be the only place to see some of your favorite AEW wrestlers, so make sure to tune in and watch all the action.

Per usual, the company’s figurehead Tony Khan is stoked about adding a second show, especially one on Saturday night. “With the addition of ‘AEW: Collision’ on TNT, I’m extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW.

“The debut of ‘Collision’ is significant across numerous sectors including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. ‘Collision’ will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want - athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and authentic wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW.”

Can you watch ‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch All Elite Wrestling: Collision: Season 1 and TNT as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere Schedule

“AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday night from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, barring any sort of special times due to scheduling conflicts.

What devices can you use to stream ‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere?

You can watch All Elite Wrestling: Collision: Season 1 and TNT on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘AEW: Collision’ Match Card

Match Stipulation Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson vs. CM Punk and FTR Wardlow (C) vs. Luchasaurus w/ Christian Cage Match for the TNT Championship Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. “The Outcasts” Toni Storm and Ruby Soho Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

‘All Elite Wrestling: Collision’ Series Premiere Trailer