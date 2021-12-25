How to Watch ‘All Madden’ Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

For many younger football fans, the name “Madden” pertains only to the popular video game series that bears his name. For many of us, though, we know the man behind the name — former Super Bowl-winning head coach and broadcast legend John Madden. “All Madden” celebrates the life and career of one of football’s all-time greats. You’ll hear from former players, NFL officials, and even Madden’s family in a rare behind-the-curtain look at John’s life off the gridiron. You can watch “All Madden” live on FOX this Christmas, Saturday, December 25.

Background

“All Madden” is a look into one of the enduring icons of football: John Madden. Centered largely on the 30 years after his Hall of Fame coaching career, the FOX Sports documentary explores Madden’s extraordinary impact on America’s most popular sport, the indelible mark he made on broadcast television, and how he revolutionized the video game industry.

“All Madden” features candid interviews with a roster of football legends, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Lawrence Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Bill Parcells, and Roger Goodell. Conversations with Madden’s wife, Virginia, and their sons, Joe and Mike, reveal the man behind the microphone. The documentary also includes the first extensive on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and features never seen before footage of his Hall of Fame career.

“John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation, and fun,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut “All Madden” on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day.”

“All Madden” co-director and executive producer Tom Rinaldi added, “John Madden is an American original, from the sideline to the broadcast booth and far beyond, with a career that reaches into the heart of our country’s popular culture. We’re honored to celebrate his enduring legacy with this documentary tribute.”

