How to Watch All the 2021 Golden Globes Nominated Movies and Shows Online

Let awards season begin! After a year when the whole entertainment industry got thrown for a loop, things are starting to get back on track. As we’ve seen in recent years, streaming services are continuing to edge out linear channels. The great news is that you can see many of these shows and films with free trials.

The most nominated TV platforms are HBO Max with a dozen nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu with 10 each and Apple TV+ with 8 noms. The most nominated shows are “Succession” (5) and “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” with 4 apiece.

For movies, “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” lead with seven noms each.

Best Motion Picture - Drama Belfast November 11, 2021 Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

CODA August 11, 2021 As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.

The Power of the Dog September 13, 2021 A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye September 17, 2021 In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Jessica Chastain is nominated for her starring role.

The Lost Daughter December 17, 2021 A woman’s seaside vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past. Award-magnet Olivia Colman has a chance to add to her trophy case.

Being the Ricardos December 10, 2021 Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Will voters love Nicole Kidman as Lucy?

House of Gucci November 24, 2021 When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder. Lady Gaga gets the nod here.

Spencer November 4, 2021 During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart looks to make her mark as Princess Diana.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Being the Ricardos December 10, 2021 Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Javier Bardem gets the spotlight here.

The Power of the Dog September 13, 2021 A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light. The nomination goes to Benedict Cumberbatch.

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history. Will Smith has a chance to add to his trophy case as the titular character.

The Tragedy of Macbeth December 5, 2021 Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself. Denzel Washington gets the nod.

Swan Song December 17, 2021 In the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate. Mahershala Ali looks to extend his hot streak.

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Cyrano December 24, 2021 A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.

Don't Look Up December 7, 2021 Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Licorice Pizza November 26, 2021 The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

tick, tick…BOOM! November 11, 2021 On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Annette July 6, 2021 The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives. Marion Cotillard is nominated.

Licorice Pizza November 26, 2021 Alana Haim looks to bump off more established actresses with this breakout performance.

Don't Look Up December 7, 2021 Jennifer Lawrence gets the nod for this upcoming Netflix film.

Cruella May 26, 2021 In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Emma Stone is already lined up for a sequel to this prequel.

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy. Will this be the win that propels Rachel Zegler to fame?

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Cyrano December 24, 2021 The incomparable Peter Dinklage gets the nod for the titular role.

Don't Look Up December 7, 2021 Leonardo DiCaprio earns another nom.

Licorice Pizza November 26, 2021 Cooper Hoffman (Son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) earns a nomination for his work with his father’s frequent collaborator, Paul Thomas Anderson.

tick, tick…BOOM! November 11, 2021 Andrew Garfield is in the running for his role as “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

In the Heights June 10, 2021 The story of Usnavi, a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic or staying in Washington Heights. Anthony Ramos gets his chance to shine.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Belfast November 11, 2021 Caitriona Balfe gets the nom.

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Ariana DeBose is up for the Globe.

The Power of the Dog September 13, 2021 Kirsten Dunst gets the nod here.

King Richard November 18, 2021 Aunjanjue Ellis looks to score for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams.

Passing October 27, 2021 In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. Ruth Negga is up for this award.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture The Tender Bar December 17, 2021 J.R. is a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams, with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. Ben Affleck gets the nomination.

Belfast November 11, 2021 Jamie Dornan shows he’s capable of more than “Fifty Shades of Grey” with this film, while his co-star Ciarán Hinds is also up for the award.

CODA August 11, 2021 Troy Kotsur earns a nom here.

The Power of the Dog September 13, 2021 Kodi Smit-McPhee gets the spotlight here.

Best Animated Motion Picture Encanto November 24, 2021 The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Flee June 17, 2021 Amin arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Today, at 36, he is a successful academic and is getting married to his long-time boyfriend. A secret he has been hiding for over 20 years threatens to ruin the life he has built for himself. For the first time he is sharing his story with his close friend.

Luca June 17, 2021 Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

My Sunny Maad October 21, 2021 When Herra, a young Czech woman, falls in love with Nazir, an Afghan, she has no idea what kind of life awaits her in post-Taliban Afghanistan, nor of the family she is about to integrate into. A liberal grandfather, an adopted child who is highly intelligent and Freshta, who would do anything to escape her husband’s violent grip.

Raya and the Last Dragon March 3, 2021 Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Best Drama Series Lupin January 8, 2021 Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Pose June 3, 2018 A dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of 1980s life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.

Succession June 3, 2018 The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.

Best Drama Actor Lupin January 8, 2021 Omar Sy is the nominee.

Pose June 3, 2018 Billy Porter picks up the nomination here.

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Lee Jung-jae gets the nomination for his emotional role.

Succession June 3, 2018 Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong were both nominated.

Best Drama Actress In Treatment January 28, 2008 Set within the highly charged confines of individual psychotherapy sessions and centering around Dr. Paul Weston, a psychotherapist who exhibits an insightful, reserved demeanor while treating his patients—but displays a crippling insecurity while counseled by his own therapist. Uzo Aduba is nominated for her starring role.

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 The HFP loves its stars, so Jennifer Aniston gets the nod here.

The Good Fight February 19, 2017 Picking up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of “The Good Wife”, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of her law firm, now called “Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert, Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum & Associates”, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms. Christine Baranski is your nominee.

The Handmaid's Tale April 26, 2017 Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel. Elisabeth Moss picks up the nomination.

Pose June 3, 2018 Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is nominated for her work.

Best Comedy or Musical Series The Great May 15, 2020 A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.

Hacks May 13, 2021 Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

Only Murders in the Building August 31, 2021 Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Reservation Dogs August 9, 2021 This comedy follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Best Comedy or Musical Actress The Great May 15, 2020 Elle Fanning is nominated here.

Hacks May 13, 2021 Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart will duke it out for this prize.

Insecure October 9, 2016 Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman. Issa Rae is nominated for her starring turn.

black-ish September 24, 2014 A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. Tracee Ellis Ross gets the nom for this long-running sitcom.

Best Comedy or Musical Actor Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Jason Sudeikis’ fan-favorite character gets a shot at another trophy.

The Great May 15, 2020 Nicholas Hoult gets the nom.

Only Murders in the Building August 31, 2021 Longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short will battle it out for the Globe.

black-ish September 24, 2014 A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. Anthony Anderson picks up the nomination here.

Best TV Movie or Miniseries Dopesick October 13, 2021 The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.

American Crime Story February 2, 2016 An anthology series centered around some of history’s most famous criminal investigations. The “Impeachment” season of this anthology is a slog, but it does offer Sarah Paulson in a weird fat suit, so that’s something.

Maid October 1, 2021 After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.

Mare of Easttown April 18, 2021 A detective in a small Pennsylvania town (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. The stellar cast features Jean Smart, David Denman, and Guy Pearce.

The Underground Railroad May 13, 2021 Follow young Cora’s journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Best Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries Dopesick October 13, 2021 Michael Keaton is nominated.

WandaVision January 15, 2021 Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Paul Bettany is in the running, thanks to this Marvel fave.

Scenes from a Marriage September 12, 2021 A chronicle of the many years of love and turmoil that bind a contemporary American couple, tracking their relationship as it progresses through a number of successive stages: matrimony, parenthood, infidelity, divorce and subsequent partnerships. Oscar Isaac is the nominee.

Halston May 14, 2021 American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control. Ewan McGregor gets the nom here.

The Serpent January 1, 2021 The remarkable story of how murderer Charles Sobhraj was captured. As the chief suspect in unsolved murders of young Western travellers across India, Thailand and Nepal’s ‘Hippie Trail’ in 1975 and 1976, Sobhraj had repeatedly slipped from the grasp of authorities worldwide to become Interpol’s most wanted man, with arrest warrants on three different continents. Can Tahar Raheem overcome the starpower from the other nominees?

Best Actress, TV Movie or Miniseries Maid October 1, 2021 Margaret Qualley takes the nom here.

Mare of Easttown April 18, 2021 Raise a Rolling Rock to Kate Winslet’s role as a cop with way too much drama on her plate.

WandaVision January 15, 2021 Elizabeth Olsen may take the Globe for her emotionally nuanced portrayal.

Scenes from a Marriage September 12, 2021 Jessica Chastain goes for the prize.

Genius April 25, 2017 The life stories of history’s greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius. Between her portrayal of Aretha Franklin and her upcoming starring turn in “Wicked,” Cynthia Erivo is on the rise.

Best Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Brett Goldstein looks to pick up the win here.

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 The always-reliable Billy Crudup gets a nom. Mark Duplass is also in the running here.

Squid Game September 17, 2021 O Yeong-su would be an emotional favorite after his role as the elderly participant in the deadly game.

Succession June 3, 2018 Scene-stealer Kieran Culkin could pick up the prize.