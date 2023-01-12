How to Watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Winter Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of Tyler Perry’s hottest dramas is returning to BET+ on Thursday, Jan. 12 when “ All The Queen's Men ” returns from its midseason hiatus. The show centers on Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, a nightclub owner who has worked long and hard to climb to the top of the ladder. She knows exactly how far she’s come, and will do just about anything to stay on top. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About 'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere

Marilyn is a vicious and unapologetic queen of her domain. She owns and operates Club Eden, an exclusive nightclub featuring male dancers that never fails to pack in a crowd. Marilyn surrounds herself with trusted employees, but there’s no doubt in any of their minds who the boss is. There is a reason, after all, that she’s called “Madam.”

The queen and her crew are back, and more determined than ever to expand the queendom. Competitors might stand in her way, but they’re no match for the business savvy and utter ruthlessness of a woman like DeVille. With more money comes more problems, but that’s a question for another day. The focus for DeVille this season will be enhancing her profile in the Atlanta business world at any cost. There will be no prisoners taken this year!

