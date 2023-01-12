 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Winter Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

One of Tyler Perry’s hottest dramas is returning to BET+ on Thursday, Jan. 12 when “All The Queen's Men” returns from its midseason hiatus. The show centers on Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, a nightclub owner who has worked long and hard to climb to the top of the ladder. She knows exactly how far she’s come, and will do just about anything to stay on top. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch 'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere

About 'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere

Marilyn is a vicious and unapologetic queen of her domain. She owns and operates Club Eden, an exclusive nightclub featuring male dancers that never fails to pack in a crowd. Marilyn surrounds herself with trusted employees, but there’s no doubt in any of their minds who the boss is. There is a reason, after all, that she’s called “Madam.”

The queen and her crew are back, and more determined than ever to expand the queendom. Competitors might stand in her way, but they’re no match for the business savvy and utter ruthlessness of a woman like DeVille. With more money comes more problems, but that’s a question for another day. The focus for DeVille this season will be enhancing her profile in the Atlanta business world at any cost. There will be no prisoners taken this year!

Can you watch 'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere for free?

Yes, BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Winter Premiere on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'All the Queen's Men' Winter Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    bet+ via amazon.com

    BET+

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

    BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99 / month
    bet+ via amazon.com
