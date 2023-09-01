 Skip to Content
How to Watch Amarillo vs. Cleveland High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The Amarillo Sandies travel 4.5 hours across state lines this weekend to play New Mexico’s top-ranked high school football team. And while temperatures will be a bit cooler in New Mexico than in Texas, the game is expected to be a scorcher. Here’s everything you need to know about the Amarillo vs. Cleveland High football game taking place in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Amarillo High vs. Cleveland High School Football Game

  • When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Location: Cleveland Storm Stadium | 4800 Cleveland Heights Rd NE, Rio Rancho, N.M. 87144
  • Weather: Mostly sunny and in the mid 80s when the game starts.
  • Sunset: Most of the game will be under the lights as the sun sets at 7:33 p.m. CT
  • TV: NFHS Network
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About the Amarillo vs. Cleveland High School Game

Cleveland High is currently ranked first in MaxPrep’s list of top high school football teams in New Mexico. Coming off of a 22-game winning streak prior to the ‘23 school year, the team has two wins under their belts already. Led by sophomore quarterback Jordan Hatch and head coach Garza, both of whom are in their first year leading the team, V. Sue Cleveland High is off to a good start.

Amarillo High, on the other hand, is coming off a pretty big loss against Midland Legacy High last week. The Class 5A Sandies and Storm have never met, and this will be AHS’s second game of the season, while it’s the third for Cleveland. Amarillo is coached by Chad Dunnam, who’s in his fifth season. The Sandies have had winning seasons every year since 2008, and went 9-3 overall last season and were crowned district champions.

Can You Stream Amarillo vs. Cleveland High School Football Game for Free?

Not at this time. The game will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amarillo vs. Cleveland High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Highlights of Cleveland's Championship Game

