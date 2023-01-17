How to Watch ‘Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Peacock continues to expand its library of true crime documentaries and series. The newest addition to the streaming service is “Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert.” The documentary shares the details of a tragic kidnapping and murder in the ’90s, which ultimately prompted the creation of the Amber Alert. “Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert” offers insight from Amber’s mother, as well as footage of the young girl before her kidnapping and murder. It drops on Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 17. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert' Premiere
Twenty-seven years ago in Arlington, Texas, a nine-year-old girl named Amber Hagerman was riding her bike in the parking lot of a vacant grocery store, which was located near her grandmother’s house. A witness, Jim Kevil, later spoke to law enforcement, reporting that he saw someone in a black pickup truck kidnap the young girl as she kicked and screamed.
Sadly, four days after she disappeared, Amber’s body was discovered in a nearby creek. Though the case remains unsolved and Amber’s killer is still out there somewhere, this tragic story was monumental in saving other children. As a result of the Amber Alert, thousands of kids have been reunited with their parents after a kidnapping.
Can you watch 'Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert' Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert’ Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert' Premiere?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert' Premiere Trailer
-
