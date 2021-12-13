How to Watch ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new workplace “American Auto” starring Ana Gasteyer is set to premiere on Monday, December 13 at 10 PM with two back-to-back episodes on NBC. You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere

When: Monday, December 13 at 10 PM

About ‘American Auto’

Set in Detroit, the show follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors who have a tough choice to make: rebrand to become more modern or be sent to the junkyard. However, the new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) has a complete lack of knowledge regarding cars and the automobile industry. Thankfully, her team is built with brilliant minds and can outwit anything when they aren’t arguing with each other, of course. Other stars include Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo.

The creator and showrunner Justin Spitzer, in an exclusive interview with ET said, “After six years of Superstore, a show about working-class people struggling to make ends meet while being squeezed by corporate America, I wanted to write about the people doing the squeezing: the executives at the decision center of a corporation, in a world of high-rise offices and private jets… This isn’t a show about greedy, amoral capitalists. It’s about a group of people doing their best to keep their company afloat in a rapidly changing world. We’ve put together a truly talented ensemble to portray these characters who aren’t always nice but try at least to be good. Usually.”

