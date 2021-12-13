 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
American Auto

How to Watch ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The new workplace “American Auto” starring Ana Gasteyer is set to premiere on Monday, December 13 at 10 PM with two back-to-back episodes on NBC. You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere

About ‘American Auto’

Set in Detroit, the show follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors who have a tough choice to make: rebrand to become more modern or be sent to the junkyard. However, the new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) has a complete lack of knowledge regarding cars and the automobile industry. Thankfully, her team is built with brilliant minds and can outwit anything when they aren’t arguing with each other, of course. Other stars include Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo.

The creator and showrunner Justin Spitzer, in an exclusive interview with ET said, “After six years of Superstore, a show about working-class people struggling to make ends meet while being squeezed by corporate America, I wanted to write about the people doing the squeezing: the executives at the decision center of a corporation, in a world of high-rise offices and private jets… This isn’t a show about greedy, amoral capitalists. It’s about a group of people doing their best to keep their company afloat in a rapidly changing world. We’ve put together a truly talented ensemble to portray these characters who aren’t always nice but try at least to be good. Usually.”

American Auto

December 13, 2021

In the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, a floundering group of executives at Payne Motors must adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard.

How to Stream ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “American Auto” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.