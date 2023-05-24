How to Watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If your child read the incredibly popular graphic novel “American Born Chinese” in school, they’ve likely been anticipating this release for quite some time. The live-action adaptation of “American Born Chinese” debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 24. It follows Jin Wang, the son of Chinese immigrants whose life changes forever when he meets Wei-Chen, an exchange student with an incredible secret. You can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang (“Chang Can Dunk”), International Emmy Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”).

Can you watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download American Born Chinese: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere?

You can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere Trailer