How to Watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If your child read the incredibly popular graphic novel “American Born Chinese” in school, they’ve likely been anticipating this release for quite some time. The live-action adaptation of “American Born Chinese” debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 24. It follows Jin Wang, the son of Chinese immigrants whose life changes forever when he meets Wei-Chen, an exchange student with an incredible secret. You can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.
The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang (“Chang Can Dunk”), International Emmy Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”).
Can you watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download American Born Chinese: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘American Born Chinese’ Series Premiere?
You can watch American Born Chinese: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
American Born Chinese: Season 1May 24, 2023
Average teenager Jin Wang juggles his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.