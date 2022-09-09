How to Watch ‘American Gigolo’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After being released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Julian has to learn if there’s more to life, or if he’s just a gigolo after all. Updating an 80s’ classic, the Showtime limited series “American Gigolo” tells the story of a man’s attempt to reconcile with his past while trying to forge a brighter, more secure future. Stream the series premiere on Friday, Sept. 9 with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

How to Watch ‘American Gigolo’

The series also premieres on the Showtime cable channel on Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

About ‘American Gigolo’

Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal, Marvel's “The Punisher”) has always been able to become someone else, but when using his skills as a gigolo, he becomes the prime suspect in one of his clients’ death. Sent to prison for 15 years, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell, “Now and Then”) arranges his release only for him to fall back into old habits.

Now Kaye must wrestle with life outside of incarceration while trying to reconnect with his lost love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol, “The Notorious Betty Page”) and learn who framed him for murder.

The episode release schedule for the Showtime series is as follows:

# Title TV Air Date 1 “Pilot” Sept. 11, 2022 2 “Pretty Baby” Sept.18, 2022 3 “Rapture” Sept. 25, 2022 4 “Nothing is Real But the Girl” Oct. 2, 2022 5 “The Escape Wheel” Oct. 9, 2022 6 “Sunday Girl” Oct. 16, 2022 7 “Atomic” Oct. 23, 2022 8 “East of Eden” Oct. 30, 2022

Can You Stream ‘American Gigolo’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the show with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME. Existing subscribers can watch the series premiere via streaming on Friday, September 9 and on the Showtime channel on Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘American Gigolo’ on SHOWTIME?

Showtime is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

