 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
American Horror Stories Hulu

How to Watch ‘American Horror Stories’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

American Horror Stories, the spin-off of American Horror Story, kicks off with a two-part season premiere. The new series is available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Thursday, July 15. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

How to Watch American Horror Stories

Deadline reports that each episode of American Horror Stories features a “standalone ghost story.” The first two episodes, which will be available to stream Thursday, are titled “Rubber (Wo)man” and “Rubber (Wo)man: Part 2.” One new episode will be available to stream every Thursday for the next few months. There are 16 episodes in the first season of the spin-off.

Several American Horror Story favorites will be returning for the spin-off. Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Matt Bomer, Charles Melton, and Chad James Buchanan are all a part of American Horror Stories, according to Screen Rant. New stars including Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Glee star Kevin McHale, and Danny Trejo join the lineup.

Few details have been revealed about what the series will include, but in a tweet creator Ryan Murphy promised the spin-off would delve into “horror myths, legends and lore.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream American Horror Stories on FX on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hulu Live TV------

Live TV Streaming Option

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

'American Horror Stories' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.