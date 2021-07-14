How to Watch ‘American Horror Stories’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

American Horror Stories, the spin-off of American Horror Story, kicks off with a two-part season premiere. The new series is available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Thursday, July 15. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

How to Watch American Horror Stories

When: Thursday, July 15 at 12:01 am ET

Where: Hulu

Deadline reports that each episode of American Horror Stories features a “standalone ghost story.” The first two episodes, which will be available to stream Thursday, are titled “Rubber (Wo)man” and “Rubber (Wo)man: Part 2.” One new episode will be available to stream every Thursday for the next few months. There are 16 episodes in the first season of the spin-off.

Several American Horror Story favorites will be returning for the spin-off. Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Matt Bomer, Charles Melton, and Chad James Buchanan are all a part of American Horror Stories, according to Screen Rant. New stars including Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Glee star Kevin McHale, and Danny Trejo join the lineup.

Few details have been revealed about what the series will include, but in a tweet creator Ryan Murphy promised the spin-off would delve into “horror myths, legends and lore.”

