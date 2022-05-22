 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
American Idol ABC

How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

The “American Idol” Season 20 contestants have been widdled down to just three finalists. During a three-hour special episode, on Sunday, May 22 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the iconic singing competition’s latest champion will be crowned. You can watch the season finale live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale

After the live finale, you can watch it on-demand the next day with a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

About ‘American Idol’

Noah Thompson, HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski), and Leah Marlene are the three finalists who have one last chance to gain America’s votes to win the competition. They will compete in multiple rounds in the finale, including one that is Bruce Springsteen-themed.

During the finale, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all set to perform and the following artists will also take the stage:

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Michael Bublé
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Ben Platt
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Deana Carter
  • Flo Rida
  • Melissa Etheridge
  • Tai Verdes
  • Gabby Barrett
  • James Arthur

American Idol

June 11, 2002

Each year, hopeful singers from all over the country audition to be part of one of the biggest shows in American television history. Who will become the new American Idol?

How to Stream ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “American Idol” season 20 finale live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

See the Top 3 Performance Pairings for 'American Idol' Finale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.