How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

The "American Idol" Season 20 contestants have been widdled down to just three finalists. During a three-hour special episode, on Sunday, May 22 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the iconic singing competition's latest champion will be crowned.

How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale

When: Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream:

After the live finale, you can watch it on-demand the next day.

About ‘American Idol’

Noah Thompson, HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski), and Leah Marlene are the three finalists who have one last chance to gain America’s votes to win the competition. They will compete in multiple rounds in the finale, including one that is Bruce Springsteen-themed.

During the finale, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all set to perform and the following artists will also take the stage:

Carrie Underwood

Michael Bublé

Thomas Rhett

Sara Bareilles

Ben Platt

Earth, Wind & Fire Deana Carter

Flo Rida

Melissa Etheridge

Tai Verdes

Gabby Barrett

James Arthur

