How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The wait is finally over for " American Idol " fans with the Season 6 premiere airing on ABC tonight. The new season of the popular singing competition show brings fresh talent and plenty of memorable moments. Throughout the season, viewers have the chance to watch the skilled singers vie for the ultimate title. It all kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. After the Season 6 premiere, be sure to tune in to ABC every Sunday night to see which of these rising stars will make it to the end of the competition.

About ‘American Idol’ Season 6 Premiere

“American Idol” follows talented singers from across the country as they audition in front of the judges and learn whether they will make it to the next round. The contestants must bring their A-game to have a shot at winning it all. They rehearse and then perform each week and must win the hearts of the judges and of Americans, who can vote from home. Throughout the season, the contestant pool dwindles.

This season brings a new twist with America’s Platinum Ticket to Hollywood. Elijah McCormick won the ticket after auditioning and receiving the most votes during the most recent “American Music Awards.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan resume their roles as judges. Host Ryan Seacrest returns to the show as well. Throughout the season, guest mentors will make appearances. At this point, they have not been announced, but there are typically several big names eager to coach the newcomers. This is the sixth season of “American Idol” on ABC. Previously, it was on FOX for 15 seasons.

Can you watch ‘American Idol’ Season 6 Premiere for free?

