How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Season Finale Live Online for Free Without Cable

It’s hard to believe another exciting season of “ American Idol ” is coming to an end, but the grand finale is already here! Now, the competition has dwindled with just three talented artists left standing. The top three include Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi. You can tune in to the “American Idol” finale live on ABC on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET to see who is crowned the winner. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'American Idol' Season Finale

During the “American Idol” live season finale, Stough, Danielle, and Tongi will take the stage to win the hearts of viewers. To determine the winner of this season, fans will cast their votes as the final three leave it all on the stage. At the end of the night, just one of the three will win it all. The most talented contestant receives a grand prize of $250,000 and a record deal to jumpstart their musical career.

The final episode of Season 21 is a three-hour-long event jam-packed with some of the top voices in the “American Idol” franchise. Plus, other artists will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

Keith Urban is a mentor to the final three contestants and will also perform during the finale. In addition, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, TLC, and others will perform for America. Beloved judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all set to be a part of the show as well.

What devices can you use to stream 'American Idol' Season Finale?

