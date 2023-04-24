How to Watch ‘American Idol’ Top 12 Reveal on Monday, April 24 Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After a grueling round of eliminations on Sunday night’s first live episode of the season, the Top 20 contestants on this season of “American Idol” will be back again on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC . This time, eight singers will be eliminated thanks to America’s vote, getting the pop star hopefuls down to a manageable 12 for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to guide to the finish line. You can see all of the performances and witness all of the dramatic cuts live on ABC. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'American Idol' Top 12 Reveal on Monday, April 24

After six singers were eliminated on Sunday night’s episode to get the “American Idol” contestant pool down to 20, viewers will make another brutal cut on Monday night, eliminating another 10 contestants. However, that will not mark the end for all of the potential future idols. Luke, Katy, and Lionel will have a pair of saves in order to keep two contestants in the competition.

It has been a rocky run early in Season 21 for American Idol” (the sixth since relaunching on ABC), as there have been a number of shocking self-eliminations with multiple contestants dropping out for varying personal reasons. However, everyone still in the competition seems to be there for the long haul.

On Monday’s episode, Ryan Seacrest will reveal the contests that have been eliminated by America’s vote before the judges save a pair of singers. Will your favorite make it to the top 12? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Who Are the Top-20 Contestants on ‘American Idol’ 2023?

Wé Ani

Paige Anne

MaryBeth Byrd

Megan Danielle

Mariah Faith

Lucy Love

Haven Madison

Hannah Nicolaisen

Nutsa

Warren Peay Kaeyra

Nailyah Serenity

Zachariah Smith

Olivia Soli

Oliver Steele

Colin Stough

Iam Tongi

Tyson Venegas

Michael Williams

Matt Wilson

'American Idol' Top 12 Reveal on Monday, April 24 Trailer