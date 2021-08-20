 Skip to Content
A&E American Justice

How to Watch ‘American Justice’ Season 30 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

A&E’s American Justice is back for its 30th season with new stories to tell. The classic A&E documentary series spotlights criminal cases for viewers to see through the prism of the United States justice system. The first episode premieres on A&E on Friday, August 20 at 10 p.m. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch American Justice Season 30 Premiere

About American Justice

American Justice originally aired on A&E from 1992 through 2005. Dennis Haysbert (The Unit, Lucifer) narrates the reimagined series, which gives viewers a look at cases through the criminal justice system. The show features first-hand accounts from prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims, and perpetrators involved in these crimes. You will have the chance to look behind the scenes at the major cases that made headlines, as well as a few smaller cases you’ve never heard of before.

American Justice “reveals how our justice system works, and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.” For more true crime, you can tune in an hour early to watch Cold Case Files on A&E. The Cold Case Files premiere airs at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, August 20.

“A&E has long been a leader in true crime programming and we are thrilled to bring back two of our original series that defined and shaped the genre,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming for A&E, in a press release. “Both Cold Case Files and American Justice were beloved when they first premiered, and with more stories to tell, these new iterations continue their legacy of riveting and powerful storytelling at its finest.”

How to Stream American Justice Season 30 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch American Justice live on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
A&E--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: A&E + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: A&E + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: A&E + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: A&E + 15 Top Cable Channels

