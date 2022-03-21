 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
American Song Contest NBC

How to Watch ‘American Song Contest’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

There’s a new singing competition in town that you aren’t going to want to miss. In the very first season of “American Song Contest”, the series starts with 56 competitors, but by the end, just one performer will win it all. This all-new, “Eurovision”-inspired show is making its series debut on NBC on Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET, which can be streamed on 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘American Song Contest’ Series Premiere

About ‘American Song Contest’

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will host the first season of the “American Song Contest.” The contestants are a mix of solo artists, duos, DJs, and bands. Fifty-six competitors will take the stage and compete for their home state or territory to have the best song in the United States. Some of the performers are well-known, including Macy Gray, Michael Bolton, Jewel, the Crystal Method, and Sisqo, but many new, more local talents will be in the running, too.

Competitors are required to perform new, original songs. The live competition series features several rounds, including Qualifying Rounds, Semi-Finals, and the Grand Final. After the Grand Final, one state or territory will be the champion. The “American Song Contest” finale is set to premiere on March 21.

American Song Contest

March 21, 2022

The American Song Contest is an upcoming U.S. adaptation of the Eurovision Song Contest which will see all fifty U.S. states, five territories, and Washington, D.C. compete for the title of Best Original Song.

How to Stream the ‘American Song Contest’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “American Song Contest” series premiere live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the trailer for 'American Song Contest':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.