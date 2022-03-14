How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Finale Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Season 1 finale of “America's Got Talent: Extreme” is set for Monday, March 14 on NBC. Viewers will finally be able to watch the most dangerous act in the nation be awarded a $500,000 grand prize. Stream live the festivities for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Monday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

About ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’

Wrapping up its final round of auditions, the show had a good amount of motorcycles, speed, and fire. It’s now up to voters at home to decide between the four Golden Buzzer acts and several of the other finalists.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” will be made available on Peacock the day after the latest episode airs on NBC, which would be every Tuesday. You will need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to watch.

Golden Buzzer Acts

Verge Aero (Golden Buzzer pushed by Simon): Drone engineers

Drone engineers Aaron Wheels (Golden Buzzer pushed by Nikki): Wheelchair stuntman

Wheelchair stuntman Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders (Golden Buzzer pushed by Terry): Motorbike stunt team

Motorbike stunt team Cyndel Flores (Golden Buzzer pushed by Travis): Sway pole artist

Other Finalists

David “The Bullet” Smith: Guinness world-record-holding human cannonball

Guinness world-record-holding human cannonball Leeky Da Bikestar: Street motocross driver

Street motocross driver Contraption Kings: BMX bikers who swapped their bikes for other impractical rides

BMX bikers who swapped their bikes for other impractical rides Hunter and Lillian: Grandson and grandmother dirt bike double act

Grandson and grandmother dirt bike double act Diako Diaby: French inline skater

French inline skater Jade Kindar-Martin: High-wire walker

High-wire walker The Flying Royals: Flying trapeze act

Flying trapeze act Aaron Evans: Parkour athlete

Parkour athlete Joogsquad: Daredevils

Daredevils Danny ZZZZ: Escape artist

Escape artist Dr. Danger and Mary: Daredevils

Daredevils Chloe Chambers: Race car driver

Race car driver Shemika Campbell: Limbo dancer

Limbo dancer Bruce Cook: Wheelchair biker

