America's Got Talent: Extreme

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Finale Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The Season 1 finale of “America's Got Talent: Extreme” is set for Monday, March 14 on NBC. Viewers will finally be able to watch the most dangerous act in the nation be awarded a $500,000 grand prize. Stream live the festivities for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Premiere

About ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’

Wrapping up its final round of auditions, the show had a good amount of motorcycles, speed, and fire. It’s now up to voters at home to decide between the four Golden Buzzer acts and several of the other finalists.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” will be made available on Peacock the day after the latest episode airs on NBC, which would be every Tuesday. You will need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to watch.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme

February 21, 2022

Reality competition series showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage. Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Golden Buzzer Acts

  • Verge Aero (Golden Buzzer pushed by Simon): Drone engineers
  • Aaron Wheels (Golden Buzzer pushed by Nikki): Wheelchair stuntman
  • Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders (Golden Buzzer pushed by Terry): Motorbike stunt team
  • Cyndel Flores (Golden Buzzer pushed by Travis): Sway pole artist

Other Finalists

  • David “The Bullet” Smith: Guinness world-record-holding human cannonball
  • Leeky Da Bikestar: Street motocross driver
  • Contraption Kings: BMX bikers who swapped their bikes for other impractical rides
  • Hunter and Lillian: Grandson and grandmother dirt bike double act
  • Diako Diaby: French inline skater
  • Jade Kindar-Martin: High-wire walker
  • The Flying Royals: Flying trapeze act
  • Aaron Evans: Parkour athlete
  • Joogsquad: Daredevils
  • Danny ZZZZ: Escape artist
  • Dr. Danger and Mary: Daredevils
  • Chloe Chambers: Race car driver
  • Shemika Campbell: Limbo dancer
  • Bruce Cook: Wheelchair biker

How to Stream ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Check out this highlight from 'AGT: Extreme':

