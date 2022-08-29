How to Watch ‘America’s National Parks’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This year, National Park Week brings the beauty of the United States directly into your living room! In the latest National Geographic exclusive docuseries, “America’s National Parks” explores the grandeur of the flora and fauna set aside for all to enjoy. Join music legend Garth Brooks and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘America’s National Parks’

The series will be available to stream via Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

About ‘America’s National Parks’

The five-part docuseries “America’s National Parks” looks at the animals and plants living in the pristine wilderness across the continent. Narrated by Garth Brooks, the series is part of a week-long celebration event lasting from Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET every day. First Lady Jill Biden will bookend the segments with her own commentary about the jewels of America’s parks, as well as showing appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect them.

Each episode of the five-part series will focus on one of the country’s beloved national parks. The release schedule is as follows:

Grand Canyon: Track life through the seasons in America’s most recognized natural landmark.

Track life through the seasons in America’s most recognized natural landmark. Yosemite: From Black bears to Great Grey Owls, the wild animals of Yosemite struggle to survive in the California heat.

From Black bears to Great Grey Owls, the wild animals of Yosemite struggle to survive in the California heat. Big Bend: Harsh in its beauty, Big Bend is host to the widest variety of birds and bugs this side of the border.

Harsh in its beauty, Big Bend is host to the widest variety of birds and bugs this side of the border. Badlands: Rocky spires carved by nature’s invisible hand, the Badlands are home to one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet.

Rocky spires carved by nature’s invisible hand, the Badlands are home to one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet. Hawai’i Volcanoes: Explore active volcanoes to feel the heat that birthed America’s Island Paradise.

How to Stream ‘America’s National Parks’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “America’s National Parks” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options