 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
National Geographic Disney+

How to Watch ‘America’s National Parks’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

This year, National Park Week brings the beauty of the United States directly into your living room! In the latest National Geographic exclusive docuseries, “America’s National Parks” explores the grandeur of the flora and fauna set aside for all to enjoy. Join music legend Garth Brooks and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘America’s National Parks’

The series will be available to stream via Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

About ‘America’s National Parks’

The five-part docuseries “America’s National Parks” looks at the animals and plants living in the pristine wilderness across the continent. Narrated by Garth Brooks, the series is part of a week-long celebration event lasting from Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET every day. First Lady Jill Biden will bookend the segments with her own commentary about the jewels of America’s parks, as well as showing appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect them.

Each episode of the five-part series will focus on one of the country’s beloved national parks. The release schedule is as follows:

  • Grand Canyon: Track life through the seasons in America’s most recognized natural landmark.
  • Yosemite: From Black bears to Great Grey Owls, the wild animals of Yosemite struggle to survive in the California heat.
  • Big Bend: Harsh in its beauty, Big Bend is host to the widest variety of birds and bugs this side of the border.
  • Badlands: Rocky spires carved by nature’s invisible hand, the Badlands are home to one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet.
  • Hawai’i Volcanoes: Explore active volcanoes to feel the heat that birthed America’s Island Paradise.

How to Stream ‘America’s National Parks’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “America’s National Parks” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
National Geographic--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: National Geographic + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: National Geographic + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: National Geographic + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: National Geographic + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: National Geographic + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the Official 'America's National Parks' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.