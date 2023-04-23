How to Watch ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

True crime fanatics can’t skip “ Amityville: An Origin Story ,” which premieres this weekend. It provides a closer look at the truth and fiction surrounding one of the most haunted houses of all time. It specifically highlights the Amityville murders but delves deeper into the events that followed. The docuseries kicks off this weekend with the first episode available to start streaming on-demand beginning on Sunday, April 23. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+ .

About ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere

“Amityville: An Origin Story” digs into the history of the Amityville house along the south shore of Long Island, New York. Today, the house is well-known, thanks to the book and movie titled “Amityville Horror.” There are many fan theories about the supposedly haunted house.

However, there is much more to the story that not everyone knows about. In 1974, Ronald DeFoe shot and killed six family members during the night. A year later, new residents purchased the home but didn’t stay long before noticing very bizarre activity that eventually drove them out. Since then, there have been many questions about the house and the many strange things that have happened there.

The new docuseries provides a look inside this mystery, hoping to separate fact from fiction. It examines some of the wild theories surrounding this icon in the horror genre. For the first time, in “Amityville: An Origin Story,” viewers will get even more insight from witnesses, family members, and former investigators. Plus, the docuseries features never-before-seen footage and exclusive photos.

Can you watch ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere for free?

MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere on MGM+.

What is the ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere episode schedule?

“Amityville: An Origin Story” features four parts, and the release schedule is as follows.

Episode 1 : Sunday, April 23

: Sunday, April 23 Episode 2 : Sunday, April 30

: Sunday, April 30 Episode 3 : Sunday, May 7

: Sunday, May 7 Episode 4: Sunday, May 14

What devices can you use to stream ‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere?

You can watch MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ Premiere Trailer