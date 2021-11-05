How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu.

Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of Los Angeles, Anaheim or Arizona, you can also stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Arizona after Terry's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (0-9-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-4-3, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -139, Coyotes +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Arizona Coyotes after Troy Terry scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-0 victory against the Devils.

Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks recorded 200 assists on 124 total goals last season.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall and 12-14-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes scored 37 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).