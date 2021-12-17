How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Anaheim, Phoenix and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Southern California and Arizona, you can also stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Ducks on 6-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (5-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-9-5, first in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -253, Coyotes +205; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to end its six-game slide with a win against Anaheim.

The Ducks are 11-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 18.

The Coyotes are 4-11-0 in conference play. Arizona serves 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 5, Anaheim won 3-1. Adam Henrique recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 18 goals and has 29 points. Trevor Zegras has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with seven goals and has 19 points. Travis Boyd has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.4 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (lower-body), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body).