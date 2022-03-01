How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Boston, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Bruins take on the Ducks, look for 6th straight win

Boston Bruins (32-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-21-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +168, Bruins -199; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Anaheim.

The Ducks are 14-10-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 16-7-3 away from home. Boston is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 24, Anaheim won 5-3. Hampus Lindholm recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 26 assists and has 39 points this season. Jakob Silfverberg has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 28 goals and has 51 points. Taylor Hall has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).