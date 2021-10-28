How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Buffalo, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: MSG, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Sabres vs. Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim takes on Buffalo, looks to break 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-4-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -141, Sabres +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim will try to end its four-game slide when the Ducks play Buffalo.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 11 power play goals with an 8.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.3 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).