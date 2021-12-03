How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Top scorers Terry and Gaudreau meet in Anaheim-Calgary matchup

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (14-4-5, first in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-8-3, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +108, Flames -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Troy Terry and Johnny Gaudreau, meet when Anaheim and Calgary hit the ice. Terry ranks ninth in the NHL with 25 points and Gaudreau currently ranks eighth in the league with 26 points.

The Ducks are 9-6-2 in conference play. Anaheim has scored 80 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Terry leads the team with 15.

The Flames are 1-2-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Calgary is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 15.

In their last matchup on Oct. 18, Anaheim won 3-2. Terry recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 25 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.