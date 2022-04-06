How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Gaudreau and Calgary take on Anaheim

Calgary Flames (41-19-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-31-12, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Anaheim. He’s fourth in the NHL with 95 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 61 assists.

The Ducks are 15-23-6 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.6 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

The Flames are 11-7-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks seventh in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

Calgary defeated Anaheim 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 16. Elias Lindholm scored two goals for the Flames in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Simon leads the Ducks with a plus-three in six games this season. Troy Terry has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 92 points, scoring 32 goals and collecting 60 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

Flames: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (upper body).