How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Raleigh, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Svechnikov and Carolina take on Anaheim

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (12-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-4-3, first in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +126, Hurricanes -153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Svechnikov and Carolina square off against Anaheim. He currently ranks ninth in the in the NHL with 18 points, scoring seven goals and recording 11 assists.

The Ducks are 7-2-1 on their home ice. Anaheim has scored 57 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-1-0 away from home. Carolina ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Terry has 14 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with seven goals and has 18 points. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-0-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed).