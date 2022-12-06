How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Raleigh, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row.

Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has gone 9-3-4 on the road and 14-6-5 overall. The Hurricanes have a 7-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has scored three goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-1-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).