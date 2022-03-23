How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Southern California, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Chicago after Grant's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-32-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-27-11, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Derek Grant scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The Ducks are 14-19-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.7 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras averaging 0.5.

The Blackhawks are 4-13-5 against opponents from the Central. Chicago scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 34 total goals.

In their last meeting on March 8, Chicago won 8-3. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 6 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 30 goals and has 53 points. Cam Fowler has seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 34 goals and has 56 points. Dylan Strome has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (concussion protocol).