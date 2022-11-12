How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Chicago, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Blackhawks try to break road losing streak, face the Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-9-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Anaheim Ducks looking to break a three-game road slide.

Anaheim is 4-9-1 overall and 2-3-0 in home games. The Ducks lead the league serving 15.9 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago is 1-3-2 on the road and 5-5-2 overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals while scoring 34 for a -4 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Blackhawks won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has five goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has two goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, six penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, five penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), Adam Henrique: day to day (personal), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).