How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In Los Angeles, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Avalanche play the Ducks on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (25-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-15-7, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Avalanche take on Anaheim.

The Ducks are 11-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

The Avalanche are 16-4-1 in Western Conference play. Colorado is the NHL leader with 7.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 1.2.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 22 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 36 points. Trevor Zegras has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 20 goals and has 46 points. MacKinnon has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).