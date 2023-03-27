Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 27, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Denver, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -270, Ducks +219; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche as losers of four in a row.

Anaheim is 23-40-10 overall and 12-21-3 at home. The Ducks rank fifth in league play with 321 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Colorado has a 23-11-1 record in road games and a 43-23-6 record overall. The Avalanche have a +37 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 197 given up.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 19 goals with 14 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 31 goals and 62 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).