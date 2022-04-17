How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Columbus, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Columbus after Henrique's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-34-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-14, sixth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -138, Blue Jackets +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Anaheim after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Ducks have gone 16-17-5 in home games. Anaheim averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 16-19-2 on the road. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Anaheim won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 34 goals, adding 26 assists and collecting 60 points. Derek Grant has five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 56 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 30 assists. Jack Roslovic has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).