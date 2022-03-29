 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Dallas, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Anaheim hosts Dallas on 3-game home skid

Dallas Stars (36-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Dallas looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Ducks are 14-21-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Stars are 13-8-2 against opponents from the Central. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jason Robertson with 31.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 53 total points for the Ducks, 30 goals and 23 assists. Adam Henrique has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 66 points, scoring 24 goals and registering 42 assists. Roope Hintz has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (illness), Josh Mahura: day to day (illness).

Stars: None listed.

