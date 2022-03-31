How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Bally Sports SoCal, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Dallas, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Bally Sports SoCal + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks face the Stars on 10-game slide

Dallas Stars (37-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-30-11, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup against Dallas as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Ducks are 14-22-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Stars are 20-14-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 33 assists and has 49 points this season. Adam Henrique has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Joe Pavelski has 66 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-8-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (illness).

Stars: None listed.