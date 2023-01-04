 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 4, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Dallas Stars. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Stars winning 5-0 in the last matchup. Both teams have injury concerns heading into the matchup.The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars

In the past 10 games, the Ducks have a record of 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals and 2.7 assists per game. The Stars have a record of 7-2-1 in the past 10 games, averaging 3.3 goals and 4.7 assists per game.

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with Bally Sports+. Both channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Dallas, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Ducks face the Central Division-leading Stars

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -182, Ducks +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

Anaheim has a 6-10-1 record in home games and a 10-24-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 6-13-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Dallas is 12-6-3 on the road and 23-9-6 overall. The Stars have allowed 102 goals while scoring 137 for a +35 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 5-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 19 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

