How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Detroit, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Detroit plays Anaheim on 3-game road skid

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Anaheim looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Ducks are 11-4-4 at home. Anaheim is fourth in the Western Conference with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings have gone 4-10-1 away from home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 34 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists. Sam Carrick has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 32 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers: out (health protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.